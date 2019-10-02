ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An arrest has been made in a hit-and-run where a pedestrian was fatally struck while crossing the street last month in downtown St. Louis.
Police tell News 4 an arrest was made in the incident, but no warrants have not issued at this time.
Just past 1 a.m., 28-year-old Meagen Hudson was walking near Ballpark Village in the 200 block of S. Broadway when she was struck by a car. Hudson was taken to an area hospital where she later died.
"They did not stop, they kept going. My daughter didn't make it because of carelessness, and they didn't even have a heart to stop,” said the victim’s mother, Tracy Fehrenbacher.
"Everybody adored her, she had a heart of gold,” said Fehrenbacher.
According to police, investigators checked video from a nearby surveillance camera, but it didn’t record the crash. Businesses in the area are checking the surveillance video recorded by their cameras to see if the vehicle involved can be seen speeding away.
Hudson’s family is asking for witnesses to come forward to help investigators. But they would prefer that the hit-and-run driver turn themselves into police and admit what they did.
“I hope that they can own up to their problem, come forward and say, ‘Yes I did it,’" said Hudson’s stepfather, Jeff Fehrenbacher.
Funeral services for Hudson will be held Friday September 6 at Bau Funeral Home in St. Charles. A Celebration of Life Picnic is scheduled to start at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday September 8 at Legacy Park in Cottleville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.