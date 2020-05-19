ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – St. Louis County Police arrested a 48-year-old man Friday in connection to a deadly shooting that left a woman dead in January.
Leron Harris, 48, was charged with first-degree murder, robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm, and four counts of armed criminal action.
Officers were called to an apartment in the 10800 block of Midland Boulevard around 9:50 p.m. on Jan. 28. When they arrived, officers found two women shot inside.
Alesha Brown, 44, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The other women was given life-saving treatment on the scene. The woman, believed to be around 41 years old, was then taken to the hospital for continuing life-saving treatment, according to police.
She told police Harris entered her apartment armed with two guns and stole their money. Before he left, he shot both of them in the head.
Detectives said Harris knew the woman who survived the shooting.
