ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was killed after allegedly attempting to assault a resident in the Walnut Park East neighborhood late Monday night.
According to police, a 40-year-old suspect shot a adult man who walked into his home in the 4500 block of Alcott around 11:30 p.m. Authorities allege the man who entered the home tried to assault the resident.
The unidentified man later died at the hospital. The man who fired the fatal shot also shot himself in the hand during the incident, police said.
Warrants are being applied to the Circuit Attorney's Office. The suspect's name is being withheld due to charges pending.
Anyone with information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers or police.
