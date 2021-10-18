ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 33-year-old man was arrested Monday in the connection to the 2020 deadly shooting.
Homicide detectives were called to investigate a deadly shooting just north of downtown St. Louis on Sept 25, 2020. Marvailes Emory, 34, was taken to a hospital around 11:40 p.m. after being shot near Cass and 13th Street. He died shortly after arriving, police said.
On Oct. 18, police are seeking second-degree murder and armed criminal action charges against the 33-year-old. Anyone with information regarding Emory's murder is urged to call police or CrimeStoppers.
