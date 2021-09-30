ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A suspect has been arrested in the August shooting death of a St. Charles man.
Stanford Morris was found shot inside a car in the 6000 block of Thekla around 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 25. The 45-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.
Thursday morning, police announced that a 30-year-old man had been arrested for the murder. Charges are current being applied at the Circuit Attorney's Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.