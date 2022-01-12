You are the owner of this article.
Arrest made after shots fired in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --  A person was arrested after shots were fired in downtown St. Louis.

Police responded to a call for an "Officer in Need of Aid" and "Shots Fired" near a gas station on North Tucker Blvd and Convention Plaza. No one was injured but officers requested extra help after several people ran away when they got there.

One person was arrested, police said.

News 4 crews spotted an overturned car at 11th Street and Washington Ave that was connected to the investigation. Police didn't elaborate on how both incidents are linked together.

