You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Arrest made after man shot in St. Francois County

  • Posted
  • Posted
  • 0
Police lights generic
artolympic/Getty Images

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A 19-year-old is in custody after a Tuesday night shooting in St. Francois County.

According to the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department, there was a reported shooting in the 6200 block of Osage Drive around 8:25 p.m. A 29-year-old man was found shot multiple times at a separate residence within the development. He was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital for treatment.

A suspect was arrested and is being held in the St. Francois County Detention Center. Detectives processed the scene where the shooting victim was found and the residence where the shooting was first reported. 

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.