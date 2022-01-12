Arrest made after man shot in St. Francois County

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A 19-year-old is in custody after a Tuesday night shooting in St. Francois County.
According to the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department, there was a reported shooting in the 6200 block of Osage Drive around 8:25 p.m. A 29-year-old man was found shot multiple times at a separate residence within the development. He was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital for treatment.
A suspect was arrested and is being held in the St. Francois County Detention Center. Detectives processed the scene where the shooting victim was found and the residence where the shooting was first reported.
