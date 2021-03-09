ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – An 18-year-old is accused of killing a 53-year-old in St. Louis’ Lindenwood Park neighborhood last month.
Donald Yorker died after being shot around 6 p.m. on Feb. 5 in the 3300 block of Leola Avenue. The murder marked the first homicide in the neighborhood since 2016, according to crime statistics.
Just over a month after Yorker’s fatal shooting, police announced that Ledra Craig was arrested for murder first and armed criminal action in the case. Warrants will be applied on at the Circuit Attorney’s Office, police said.
CrimeStoppers had offered a reward of up to $15,000 for anyone with information that led to an arrest in the case. It is unknown if the reward will be paid following Craig’s arrest.
