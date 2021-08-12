ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A suspect is in custody awaiting charges after a man was found shot in the head in north St. Louis City’s Baden neighborhood Wednesday evening.
Mark Burton, 46, was found lying in the 8300 block of North Broadway around 5 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to police, Burton was killed when three people exchanged gunfire in the area. A 24-year-old man was shot in the leg and arrested when he showed up to a hospital. A 27-year-old suspect is still at-large.
Anyone with additional information regarding the homicide is encouraged to call police or CrimeStoppers.
