NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A St. Louis man is facing charges in the deadly shooting of a man in north St. Louis.
Police said Christopher Tallie, 48, was shot on May 8 in the 4800 block of Kossuth.
Tallie, of the 3500 block of Oakdale, died two days after the shooting.
Following the shooting, Rodney Roberson, 23, was taken into custody. He was held without bond.
There is no word on what led to the shooting
