NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis Police arrested a 31-year-old man in connection to a deadly triple shooting in north St. Louis early Saturday.
The shooting happened in the 4700 block of Wren Ave near Bircher Blvd just before 2 a.m. in the Walnut Park East neighborhood. Officers found 24-year-old Chuwn Curtis, of Jennings, Mo., dead inside a car and a 27-year-old woman and a 44-year-old woman wounded near the car.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).
