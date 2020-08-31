MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- An investigation is underway after a teen was shot outside of the Bennington Heights Apartment Sunday night.
A 18-year-old man was found with a gunshot to the stomach around 10 p.m. in the 2000 block of Basston Drive. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Detectives said the teen knew the suspect and the shooting may have been in retaliation for a domestic incident that happened earlier.
One person was taken into custody, the Maryland Heights Police Department said.
No additional information has been released. The investigation is ongoing.
