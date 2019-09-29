SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Authorities have arrested a suspect after a 20-year-old man had his throat slit in the Mt. Pleasant neighborhood of South City Saturday.
The incident happened just before 4:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Eichelberger, police said. Steven Hill, 20, of the 4400 Block of Shaw was pronounced dead after officers found him with multiple stab wounds next to a car.
A 26-year-old man was taken into custody. No additional information has been released.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).
