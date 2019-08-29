OWENSVILLE, Mo (KMOV.com) -- Authorities have arrested a man barricaded inside an Owensville motel for a six hours Wednesday night.
Franklin County deputies arrived to the Owensville Motor Inn around 1:30 p.m. to serve an arrest warrant to 32-year-old Tyler Bailey for stalking charges.
After Bailey refused to come outside of the hotel, deputies called the Franklin County Sheriff's Office SWAT team and units from the Gasconade County Sheriff's Office to assist. Deputies said they received information that the suspect may have been armed with a gun.
Standoff negotiators were able to get Bailey out of the motel after six hours. He was arrested immediately, police say.
Bailey is being held on a $50,000 bond on felony stalking charges.
