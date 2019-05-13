ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Around-the-clock lane closures will begin on Route 370 at Route 94 later this week.
Drivers should prepare for delays during rush hour once crews close one lane in each direction late Friday night, May 17. The roadwork will begin impacting rush hour travel on Monday, according to MoDOT.
One lane of the roadway will remain closed around-the-clock until this fall.
The roadwork will be done in multiple stages, forcing the closed lane to shift every few weeks. During the construction, lanes will be narrowed in the area. There could also be additional overnight closures, which would leave only one lane of traffic open.
The closures are being done so crews can rehabilitate the bridges over Route 94.
