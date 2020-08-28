ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Residents staged a protest in Clayton Friday afternoon against County Executive Sam Page and the county's COVID-19 restrictions.
A crowd of more than 100 people gathered around noon right below Page's office window at the Lawrence K. Roos government building, a protest organized by a group called Faces for Freedom.
It started as a group of four people this past weekend, but their message Friday was that the restrictions put into place are government overreach.
The rally began with a prayer asking God to speak to Page and let him know the group was down there and they would not be silent. Those who gathered said their rights are being trampled, and it doesn't make sense to be in a lock-down or "masked state" indefinitely.
They also said they don't believe all the facts related to COVID-19 are being released, and their rights are being trampled on.
"I'm not a doctor. I'm speaking as an informed citizen. I think we've seen nations that haven't locked down, they've created herd immunity and they're back to normal," said protester Al Vitale. "They haven't destroyed their economies. The death toll from this lockdown will be many times the death toll from this supposed virus."
News 4 reached out to Page's office for reaction but did not hear back.
We spoke with one of the organizers who is calling for what she called a "balanced approach" when it came to some of the restrictions.
"Let's have special hours in which they're doing increased sanitation, in which everyone is wearing masks and people can feel safe and confident in the way they believe at that store," said protester Katie Geary. "Conversely, though, let me, a person who isn't sick and doesn't want to cover my face- it's really difficult to breathe with a face mask on- come and shop with other like-minded individuals."
Geary said she is not trying to force an "unmasked" agenda on others but rather for a space in society for people like her.
