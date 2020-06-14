WEST ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - Around 1,000 people marched from Parkway West High School to Parkway West Middle School Sunday in a call for change.
The protest was organized by students and alumni of the Parkway School District. Chesterfield police estimated around 1,000 people marched down Clayton Road in the 'Walk for Black Lives.'
The group was diverse, and included students, families and district staff. The march was held to honor those lost to racism and hate.
"This is the start of something new. Its really hard to create change within your school," said Parkway alumnus Chayse Williams. Williams added that he hopes it will spur change.
Marchers say they would like to see more diversity among staff in the district.
The Webster Groves School District took a stand against racism and organized a "March for Change" where hundreds of parents and children from across the district. Organizers said they want members of the community to dismantle racism.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.