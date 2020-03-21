ARNOLD, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A woman who is a parent in the Fox School District says she is the first person in Jefferson County to test positive for COVID-19.
Lindsey Owens says she received news that she is a "presumptive positive" for COVID-19 after being tested at the Mercy drive-thru site in Chesterfield earlier this week. She said she got the test result Saturday.
She spoke to News 4 about what having COVID-19 is like.
"A really weird low grade fever where I was just sweaty and cold, my fever never went over 102.9. After that the cough started by that Wednesday and the cough was the most alarming thing overall, it felt like rubber bands being slapped against my throat and inside my chest. It was like a cough I've never felt before, " said Owens.
Owens says her oldest son goes to Seckman Middle School and was not at school from March 9-16 because he was sick, but went back on March 17 because he was no longer sick.
"We took the precaution with the Fox School District because my oldest son did go to school the day before it let out. So given that I'm a presumed positive, my son walked into the school with all those students and we don't know if he was able to spread that virus," said Owens.
Owens says she has another son that attends Hodge Elementary but he hasn't been at school since March 6.
A letter was sent home to parents in the Fox School District informing parents of the situation.
Owens says she does not know where she got the virus but believes its through community spread because she says she has not traveled anywhere since summer, 2019.
The Jefferson County Health Department has not officially confirmed Adams' positive test.
