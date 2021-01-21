Los Angeles, CA. (CBS NEWSPATH) -- Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger has shared a video of his innoculation against COVID-19, becoming the latest celebrity to encourage others to have the vaccination.
The 73-year-old old actor and former Governor of California was given the injection at the Dodger Stadium drive-thru site in Los Angeles, as he sat inside his car.
The film icon posted the video on his social media accounts Wednesday, with the message, "Today was a good day. I have never been happier to wait in a line. If you're eligible, join me and sign up to get your vaccine. Come with me if you want to live!"
