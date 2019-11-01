ARNOLD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Arnold Police Department lost one of their dedicated canines on Tuesday.
The department said Yano has been with the department for years and was specialized in narcotics detection and tracking.
"Officer Yano helped his human partner patrol the City of Arnold with immense dedication and devotion, always ready to assist his fellow officers and the public we serve in times of need," the department said on Facebook.
Not only did he work for the Arnold department but he was also called to assist neighboring municipalities.
"It is with a heavy heart and deep sadness we bow our heads and thank our friend and partner for his many contributions to our city," the department said. "We were, and remain, a better department due to his dedication and service."
