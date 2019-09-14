FRONTENAC, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- An Arnold woman was killed Saturday afternoon after her motorcycle collided with an SUV on Lindbergh Blvd. in Frontenac.
Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 3:15 p.m. when Dawn Glenn, 56, from Arnold, Mo. was heading southbound on Lindbergh on her 2002 Harley Davidson. Police said a 16-year-old girl was going northbound in a 2020 Range Rover Evoque when she attempted to turn left on a green light and collided with the motorcycle.
Glenn was pronounced dead at an area hospital.
The 16-year-old driver and a 13-year-old girl, who was also inside the SUV , suffered minor injuries from the crash.
Police closed down southbound Lindbergh at Plaza Frontenac just south of Clayton Road for four hours to investigate the scene.
It's unknown if the biker was a part of the 'Ride of the Century' event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.