ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- An Arnold man is sentenced to 120 years in prison for child pornography, officials said.
Officials said Dennis M. Suellentrop, 38, of Arnold, Missouri is sentenced to prison for production and possession of child pornography.
Suellentrop produced child pornography videos of an infant between August 19, 2016 and January 1, 2017 and possessed other images of child pornography, according to court documents.
Suellentrop pleded guilty in September.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.