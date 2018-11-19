ARNOLD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – An Arnold man is accused of slapping his 16-year-old son over poor grades.
Arnold police said the 56-year-old told them he got an email from his son’s school about the poor grades and decided to confront him on Nov. 7 just after 10:40 p.m.
According to the report, while the two were arguing, the father hit the teenager in the face with an open hand. The hit left red marks on the son’s face but no medical attention was required.
Police said they became aware of the situation when a third party called to report the father and son were arguing at a home in the 2400 block of Ida Lane in Arnold. The third party was not at the home when officers arrived.
The father was arrested, booked and held for 12 hours. He was then issued a summons to appear in municipal court for fourth-degree assault, police said.
