ARNOLD, Mo (KMOV.com) -- An Arnold has been charged with four felonies and a misdemeanor after he allegedly choked, punched and held his own mother at knifepoint.
Police say Corey Dean Branham, 24, of Arnold, held his mother against her will on February 12 at her home in the 2300 block of Weedel Drive in Arnold.
Arnold Police say the were called to the home just before 3 p.m. when Branham’s grandmother called police saying that her daughter, Branham’s mother, may be in danger. The grandmother said her daughter, 43, began yelling that her son was attacking her while they were on the phone with each other, police say.
The victim told police her Branham was not allowed in her home, but she found him sleeping in her basement. When she told her son that she was calling police, he became “enraged” and took her phone. He then forced her to sit on a bed in the basement, not allowing her to leave, police say.
According to police, Branham tried to led her upstairs at one point and that’s when the mother attempted to escape but Branham grabbed her by the hood on her jacket forcing her to the ground. He then allegedly choked his mother and punched her in the face before dragging her back downstairs where he continued to physical abuse her, police say.
When police arrived, the mother said Branham heard the voices of the officers at the front door and he allegedly held a pocket knife to her face and told his mother not to make a sound or he would kill her, according to the investigation.
Branham then allegedly taped his mother’s wrists together, but shortly after she was able to free herself and run out the front door where police were waiting.
When police were able to get into the house, they discovered Branham hiding in a basement closet. Police say when they ordered him to exit the closet, he held the knife to his throat and threatened to kill himself. Officers then used a stun gun to subdue and arrest Branham, according to police.
Branham’s mother suffered injuries to her face, eyes, lips mouth, neck and right leg, police say.
On February 13, Jefferson County prosecutors charged Branham with first-degree kidnapping, armed criminal action, domestic assault, resisting arrest and first-degree trespassing. He is being held at the Jefferson County Jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond.
