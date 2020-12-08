ARNOLD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A fire broke out a in Arnold early Tuesday morning.
Firefighters were called to the two-alarm blaze at Schaefer Mortuary Service around 6 a.m. Fire officials on scene said the fire started in a cremation oven.
There were no known injuries.
No other details have been released.
