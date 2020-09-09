ARNOLD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Now that Jefferson County has reached “red status” in terms of COVID-19, News 4 talked to businesses in the county to see how they’re operating.
The county’s health department said they are concerned about a “widespread, uncontrolled, community transmission of the coronavirus.”
At Twisted Blade Barber Shop in Arnold, owner Becky Cendroski doesn’t require customers or employees to wear masks, and Jefferson County does not have a mask mandate.
Cendroski said when customers find out they don’t have to wear a mask they say “thank goodness. That’s the majority,” she said. “95 percent maybe.”
Cendroski said she believes in free choice although she and her other workers will wear a face covering if that’s what a customer prefers. She said they do what makes their customers feel comfortable.
She said they are constantly cleaning and sanitizing, and their stations are at least eight feet apart. They also offer private appointments.
"We are closed on Sunday and Monday, so we offer a quiet setting if we need to, private one-on-one,” Cendroski said.
While Twisted Blade hasn't had a COVID-19 case, the Jefferson County Health Department said the county is averaging about 50 new cases a day, and has a positivity rate of 13.6 percent. Which is why the health department is really drawing attention to COVID-19 in the county with a red alert.
Cendroski said she'll keep doing things the way she has been because it’s working.
"If we shut down, we're done, and that's any small business. I know people make this about health or small business, when life is life, work too hard to get here. Things are going well, listen to customers, what makes them feel well, and it's working,” she said.
The health department said most of the new cases are in young people. At this point, they are not suggesting schools or businesses close but they are asking people to avoid travel, as well as large gatherings.
