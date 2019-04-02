INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WRTV/CNN) -- Police in Indianapolis are searching for a driver who allegedly punched an Army veteran during a road rage incident that was caught on camera.
James Yacconi, 49, was riding his new Harley-Davidson motorcycle Wednesday when he noticed the car in front of him had a broken taillight. Yacconi pulled up next to the driver on the highway to inform him.
Another driver in a white sedan can be seen passing Yacconi, seemingly annoyed by the exchange. Moments later, Yacconi and the agitated driver arrive at a nearby stoplight. The driver then gets out of his white sedan and confronts Yacconi.
After a heated conversation, the driver punches Yacconi, knocking him to the ground.
Yacconi reportedly told friends the driver delivered the punch with brass knuckles.
The 49-year-old suffered a broken jaw and an asthma attack following the incident. He won't be able to return to work for another six to eight weeks.
"Why would you get so irritated to break someone's jaw?" said a friend of Yacconi's, who asked to remain anonymous. "It is one thing to exchange words when everybody is heated, but to exchange punches and take one punch and break someone's jaw that is disturbing."
