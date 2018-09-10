MARYLAND HEIGHTS (KMOV.com) - The U.S. Army performed military exercises in Creve Coeur Lake Park in Maryland Heights Monday night.
Police said the Army set off training ammunition and demolitions. Officials said they have gotten complaints from nearby residents and added that there are reports of low flying helicopters.
A neighbor sent video of the exercise to News 4 that was taken around 1 a.m. Tuesday. The video was dark so there was not much to see but helicopters and booms that set off car alarms could be heard.
Some neighbors said they wonder why the Army chose to perform exercises in a residential area.
Training is supposed to go on at local parks throughout the week, police said they do not know which area parks will be used until the military has arrived at the location.
