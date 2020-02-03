ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The U. S. Army Corps of Engineers is holding public hearings to explain the results of an 18-month study to find ways to reduce the damage from flooding along the Meramec River.
The Corps calls it the Lower Meramec Floodplain Management Plan.
"We offer several options with cost estimates. But no doubt about it that the individual plus the community need to make those hard decisions," said Hal Graef.
There have been three historic floods in communities along the Meramec River in the St. Louis area since 2015. The Corps took a look at the 942 structures in the floodplain and made recommendations for each.
"I think it's a good plan. The plan itself, honestly, is some of the things the city has been doing for quite some time," said Arnold Mayor Ron Counts.
In some cases the plan calls for some homes and businesses to be bought out and in other cases for homes to be raised to a higher elevation. In both Pacific and Arnold, it’s suggested that certain trailer parks be relocated. That got immediate push-back at the Starling Community Trailer Courts.
"It would be very hard if the individual homeowners had to pay out of their own pocket,” said trailer park resident, Melody Reeder.
For the majority of homes and businesses, the floodplain plan recommends steps be taken to better flood proof structures. That might include moving a furnace from a flood-prone basement to a higher level or raising electrical outlets to higher on a wall. The Corp of Engineers is also recommending installation of sewer check valves that can prevent a sewer backup into a home or business.
"I appreciate anybody who wants to help the situation and make it so it doesn't happen,” said John Hagetorn, owner of La Finca Coffee in Eureka.
A third and final public hearing will be held Wednesday at Arnold City Hall from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
You can find more information here on the Corps Lower Meramec Floodplain Management Plan.
