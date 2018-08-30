ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Authorities are searching for three armed suspects on the loose after a carjacking in St. Louis County.
Just before 4 p.m., two people were sitting in a 2016 Ford Focus at an ATM at a U.S. Bank in the 8000 block of Gravois Road. As the pair was sitting inside the car, two men approached the car with a gun and demanded money.
The suspects forced the driver and passenger out of the car and fled the scene.
According to police, the suspects were followed off the lot by a third suspect driving a black vehicle.
St. Louis issued a warning to residents to be aware of the surrounding while using ATMs after two similar incidents have been reported nearby.
Anyone with information should contact local detectives at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers.
