FESTUS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police are investigating after a string of car break-ins in the Northwoods and Ashford Place subdivisions early Monday morning.
Mike Task said when he went out to his car Monday morning he saw signs that someone had been in his vehicle.
“I don't think anything was taken," said Task.
Police gathered surveillance video of the thieves from several homeowners. Investigators said the video shows the thieves worked as an organized group and that at least three of them were armed.
"It appears that one person stays in the vehicle while multiple individuals, we believe three, get out and go from house to house," said Corporal Jessica Griffaw.
Griffaw said one car was stolen but it was left unlocked with the keys inside. And she said thieves stole $75 from another unlocked vehicle.
Police said they’re not as concerned about what was stolen as they are that the thieves were armed and dangerous. That has residents in the subdivisions just as concerned.
"It's a scary situation for us," said Carol Vance.
All of the vehicles that the thieves rummaged through looking for valuables to steal were left unlocked. Police stress that you can greatly reduce your risk of being a victim in these kinds of crimes, by removing your car keys, not leaving anything of value in your vehicle and by keeping your car locked.
