ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A witness reportedly shot at a suspect after noticing him approaching his running vehicle in his north St. Louis County driveway Monday morning.
Around 8 a.m., officers from the North County Precinct were called to the 9600 block of Glen Owen for a report of shots fired. When they arrived, the homeowner told them he saw a suspicious dark tan or brown Kia sedan, possibly an Optima, that was occupied by three unknown men. One of the men was reportedly attempting to break into a vehicle on a street behind the witness’ property, which is located in the City of Ferguson.
The witness then called the Ferguson Police Department.
The witness told police he saw the suspicious car leave that property and make a turn onto his road before stopping in front of his home. One of the suspects then walked to the witness’ vehicle, which was running and parked in the driveway.
The witness said he confronted the suspect in an attempt to get him to leave his property, at which time he noticed the suspect reached for his waistband and saw a gun. The witness then reportedly pulled out his gun and fired at least once towards the suspect.
The suspect then got back into his vehicle and left the area. A few minutes later, the suspect vehicle turned back onto Glen Owen and someone inside fired several rounds at the victim and his vehicle, according to police.
The victim was not hit by the gunfire, but his vehicle was damaged by the shots.
Police said they do not believe the suspect was hit by the witness’ gunfire.
The investigation is ongoing.
