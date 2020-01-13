ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Several police units responded to the area of Martin Luther King Drive and Kingshighway after an officer reportedly fired shots at an armed suspect.
It is not clear what led up to the altercation, but officers don't believe the suspect was hit.
No officers were injured, but the suspect remains at large.
