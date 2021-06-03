ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Two armed robbery suspects were arrested after leading police on a chase from St. Louis County to St. Louis City Wednesday night.
According to police, the suspects were wanted for an armed robbery at the Menards on Manchester in Ballwin. After officers broadcasted a description of the suspect vehicle, authorities spotted one that matched and initiated a pursuit.
The pursuit went through southwest St. Louis County and then traveled into the City of St. Louis. At one point during the pursuit, the suspect vehicle went eastbound in the westbound lanes of Interstate 70. St. Louis City officers were eventually able to stop the vehicle on westbound Interstate 70 at Madison Avenue.
No injuries were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.