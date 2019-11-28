KIRKWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – An armed robbery suspect is on the loose in Kirkwood.
Police said the suspect entered a business in the 400 block of North Kirkwood Road around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. He allegedly approached the counter and showed a knife while demanding cash.
After getting the money, the suspect ordered the employee to the back of the store before he left the area.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Kirkwood Police Department at 314-822-5858.
