ST. LOUIS COUNTY ( KMOV.com) -- Detectives are investigating after an officer shot a robbery suspect in Jennings Saturday morning.
Just past 9:30 a.m., two armed men entered the O'Reilly's Auto Parts on Jennings Station Road and demanded money. A store employee was pistol-whipped during the robbery, police said.
The men then sped off in a stolen white Nissan Altima after stealing the cash. While trying to get away, the suspects struck a concrete barrier before crashing into the lead car of a funeral procession near Halls Ferry Road.
Police said a family inside the funeral car was injured.
After the crash, the men jumped out the Altima and ran away. One man was quickly taken into custody.
A spokesperson with the St. Louis County Police said an officer shot the second man in the leg. He was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Officers recovered two handguns and a long gun from the suspects.
When asked what happened before the shots were fired, the spokesperson said it is still under investigation.
The 36-year-old officer who fired the gun was not injured. He has nine years of law enforcement experience.
No additional information has been released. St. Louis County Police said the road will be closed for a while as the investigation continues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.