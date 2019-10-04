ST. CHARLES (KMOV.com) --- Police in St. Charles are investigating after a gas station was robbed by two armed suspects overnight.
According to police, two suspects entered the Mobil on the Run in the 14000 block of U.S. Highway 67 just before 2 a.m. Friday and brandished a gun at the store clerk.
The robbery duo ran off on foot after stealing money from the gas station.
No one was injured during the robbery.
Anyone with information should contact the St. Charles County Police at 636-949-3000 or leave an anonymous tip at 636-949-3002.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.