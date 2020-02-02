ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- Police are investigating after two men were robbed at gunpoint while walking in Forest Park Saturday evening.
Just past 6 p.m., a 70-year-old man and a 76-year-old man were walking in the 5800 block of Lagoon Drive when they were approached by two masked men.
The robbers pulled out a gun and stole the 70-year-old's money. Police said the suspects then ran away after the other victim said he didn't have anything on him.
No one was injured and the investigation is ongoing.
