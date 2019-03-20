ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Two men are on the run after a Midtown Chipotle was robbed Tuesday night.
Shortly after 10 p.m., two men entered the restaurant at 212 South Grand and announced a robbery. The suspects showed guns and left the restaurant with an unknown amount of cash, police said.
The suspects then drove from the area in a black vehicle.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.