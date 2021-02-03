BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A knife-wielding robber was arrested following an overnight chase in the Metro East.

Just before 8:30 p.m. Monday, a man wearing a white face mask walked into the Dollar General on Wade Square in Belleville and demanded the cashier to give him the money from the register. Although he was armed with a knife, he wasn't able to get any money and ran out the store instead.

Three hours later, Belleville Police said the suspect stole a Domino's delivery driver's car, a dark colored Chevrolet Sonic, from the parking lot located in the 1900 block of North Belt East. He then drove the stolen Sonic to the ZX gas station in 1200 block of Royal Heights Road where he robbed the store at knifepoint.

Officers spotted the stolen car and attempted to stop it. The suspect then led officers on a high-speed chase to Route 15 near Lakewood in Alorton, where the car drove off of the gravel road.

The suspect was taken into custody following the chase. No one was injured during the incidents.

Detectives are investigating the possibility that the suspect from last night is involved in other similar cases in the area.

The armed robbery comes less than a month after a Belleville gas station employee was killed during an attempted armed robbery. Douglas Cimperman was working at the ZX gas station on Carlyle Avenue when he was shot dead. The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating the fatal shooting and a reward of up to $15,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the case.