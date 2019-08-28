ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The search is on for the armed robber who stole from customers inside a South City bar overnight.
Police said the suspect entered Behrmann’s Tavern at Meramec and South Compton armed with a gun and stole from customers and the bar.
Authorities have not released any other details about the crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.