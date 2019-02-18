SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police are investigating a robbery in south St. Louis after a man was robbed at gunpoint over a pizza overnight Sunday.
Around 1 a.m., a 34-year-old man was walking near the Weil Garden Apartments on Weil Ave when he was approached by a man, between the ages of 20 to 25, demanding him to hand over the pizza at gunpoint.
The robber then took the pizza before fleeing into the apartment complex.
Officers were unable to find the suspect and the 34-year-old was uninjured.
No additional information has been released.
