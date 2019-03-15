BYRNES MILL, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Byrnes Mill police are investigating a recent armed robbery at Big T Recycling in the 3500 block of Gravois Road.
"As I popped out this front door here he has his gun drawn, a silver handgun. There wasn't much I could do from there," said employee Tim Eberhardt.
Eberhardt said the man was wearing a bandana across his face and his hair was covered. Police described him as a white man around 6 feet tall and weighing 220 pounds. They say he could be a past customer because of his familiarity with the business.
"It's off the beaten path unless you know it's there. If you have some items to recycle, you'll find it but most people wouldn't even know it's down there," said Police Chief Frank Selvaggio.
Eberhardt said the robber marched him back into the company’s office and demanded money. He said he complied with the robber’s demands and was left unhurt. Police said the robber got away with $2,400.
"We're doing everything we can to try to solve it, to keep this from happening somewhere else and hopefully somebody doesn't get hurt as a result,” said Selvaggio.
Selvaggio said armed robberies in Byrnes Mill are rare. The robber’s vehicle was described as a 2010 diesel Ford F-250 with a black driver’s side and hood and marooned passenger side. The truck didn’t have a tailgate or license plates.
