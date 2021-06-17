ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man climbed through a drive-thru window and robbed a McDonald’s overnight.
According to police, the suspect was armed with a gun when he climbed through the restaurant’s window at 4979 Natural Bridge, located in St. Louis’ Penrose neighborhood, around 5 a.m. Thursday. After getting in the McDonald’s, the man demanded money.
After the McDonald’s employee gave the suspect money, the man drove off in a white van or SUV. No one was injured.
