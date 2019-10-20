ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Three men forced their way into a woman’s north St. Louis home Saturday afternoon, police said.
The 25-year-old woman told police she had just parked and exited a rented 2020 Jeep Cherokee in the 4100 block of Camellia Avenue around 3 p.m. when the suspects left a green pickup truck and followed her to her front door.
According to police, the suspects, who were all armed with guns, forced their way into the woman’s home and took her cell phone, house keys and vehicle keys.
One of the suspects then got into the woman’s vehicle and drove away. The stolen vehicle was followed by the suspects' green truck, which was occupied by the two other suspects.
The woman was not injured.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.