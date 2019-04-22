ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Four men forced their way into a south St. Louis home armed with guns over the weekend, according to police.
Just after 11 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to the 4700 block of Michigan for a report of “shots fired”. The six victims, three women and three men, told police four men were armed with guns when they forced their way into the home.
One of the victims, a 35-year-old man, told officers that one of the suspects was an acquaintance and he believed the victim stole his property. After searching the home, the suspects took the 35-year-old man’s cell phone and left.
No one was injured.
The investigation is ongoing.
