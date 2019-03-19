ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Two armed men are on the run after attempting to rob a South City Panda Express late Monday night.
Two employees of the restaurant in the 4400 block of Hampton told police they were approached by two suspects as they were exiting the business at closing. The suspects, who were both armed with guns, forced the employees back into the business and demanded money.
The employees told the suspects they did not have access to the money. According to the employees, the suspects then realized the alarm was sounding and ran from the area.
No one was injured and nothing was taken.
The investigation is ongoing.
