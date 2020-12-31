ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Two armed suspects forced a man to withdraw money from a Central West End ATM on New Years Eve.
According to police, a 55-year-old woman and 62-year-old man said two men followed them into the interior ATM vestibule at the U.S. Bank in the 4300 block of Lindell Blvd. around 1:20 a.m. After getting inside the vestibule, the suspects pointed guns at the victims and announced a robbery.
The male victim then withdrew money from the ATM and gave it to the suspects, who then ran off.
No one was injured
The investigation is ongoing.
