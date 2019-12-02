CENTRAL WEST END (KMOV.com) -- A pair of armed robbers targeted a woman who was filling up her tank at a Phillips 66 in the Central West End Sunday.
A 46-year-old woman pulled into the gas station around 5 p.m. to fill up her 2019 Land Rover when she was approached by two armed men dressed in all black. Police said the men ordered her to get out of her SUV at gunpoint.
The men then entered her SUV and fled the scene.
She was not injured, according to officials.
Authorities in East St. Louis later found the Land Rover abandoned in the 1300 block of North 44 Street.
