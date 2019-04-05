ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – An armed man stole a cellphone from a Tower Grove South car wash Thursday night.
According to police, the suspect was armed with a gun when he entered the car washing tunnel at the Blue Iguana Car Wash in the 3400 block of South Kingshighway around 7:20 p.m. An 18-year-old told police he feared for his life after seeing the suspect and ran from the building.
The suspect then reportedly entered the employee work area and took the man’s cellphone. The suspect then left the area in a four-door sedan.
No one was injured.
The investigation is ongoing.
